© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Understanding Cancer Through An Evolutionary Lens With Henry Heng And Rafe Furst
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • January 13, 2022
Is cancer a byproduct of the evolutionary process?
In this podcast, we are joined by Rafe Furst and Dr. Henry Heng to address questions like this.
Rafe Furst is an entrepreneur, investor, and on the board at the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Dr. Heng is returning guest from the Center for Molecular Medicine and Genetics at Wayne School of Medicine. Both Dr. Heng and Rafe Furst are passionate about cutting-edge cancer research, and in this episode, they share their thoughts on their discoveries about the evolutionary mechanisms of cancer.
Tune in now to hear them discuss:
How approaching cancer from an evolutionary standpoint may be a key factor in further research.
The interconnectivity between genome coding and cancer cell replication.
How the treatments we are currently using to fight cancer may be doing more harm than good.
Hear them discuss this, and how understanding the integral facts about cancer cells is crucial for the progression of this research.
You can find Henry Heng’s book, Genome Chaos: Rethinking Genetics, Evolution, and Molecular Medicine here, and explore his recent work here. Additionally, keep an eye out for Richard Jacob’s book co-written by Henry Heng, Finding Genius: Understanding Cancer, coming out in the next couple of weeks.
For a limited time, Finding Genius Podcast listeners can get up to $800 off MSRP on Echelon workout equipment. To receive this exclusive podcast discount, text GENIUS to 818181. Message and data rates may apply, see store for details.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
In this podcast, we are joined by Rafe Furst and Dr. Henry Heng to address questions like this.
Rafe Furst is an entrepreneur, investor, and on the board at the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Dr. Heng is returning guest from the Center for Molecular Medicine and Genetics at Wayne School of Medicine. Both Dr. Heng and Rafe Furst are passionate about cutting-edge cancer research, and in this episode, they share their thoughts on their discoveries about the evolutionary mechanisms of cancer.
Tune in now to hear them discuss:
How approaching cancer from an evolutionary standpoint may be a key factor in further research.
The interconnectivity between genome coding and cancer cell replication.
How the treatments we are currently using to fight cancer may be doing more harm than good.
Hear them discuss this, and how understanding the integral facts about cancer cells is crucial for the progression of this research.
You can find Henry Heng’s book, Genome Chaos: Rethinking Genetics, Evolution, and Molecular Medicine here, and explore his recent work here. Additionally, keep an eye out for Richard Jacob’s book co-written by Henry Heng, Finding Genius: Understanding Cancer, coming out in the next couple of weeks.
For a limited time, Finding Genius Podcast listeners can get up to $800 off MSRP on Echelon workout equipment. To receive this exclusive podcast discount, text GENIUS to 818181. Message and data rates may apply, see store for details.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.