BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding Cancer Through An Evolutionary Lens With Henry Heng And Rafe Furst
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • January 13, 2022
Is cancer a byproduct of the evolutionary process?

In this podcast, we are joined by Rafe Furst and Dr. Henry Heng to address questions like this. 

Rafe Furst is an entrepreneur, investor, and on the board at the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Dr. Heng is returning guest from the Center for Molecular Medicine and Genetics at Wayne School of Medicine. Both Dr. Heng and Rafe Furst are passionate about cutting-edge cancer research, and in this episode, they share their thoughts on their discoveries about the evolutionary mechanisms of cancer. 

Tune in now to hear them discuss:

How approaching cancer from an evolutionary standpoint may be a key factor in further research.

The interconnectivity between genome coding and cancer cell replication.
How the treatments we are currently using to fight cancer may be doing more harm than good.

Hear them discuss this, and how understanding the integral facts about cancer cells is crucial for the progression of this research. 

You can find Henry Heng’s book, Genome Chaos: Rethinking Genetics, Evolution, and Molecular Medicine here, and explore his recent work here. Additionally, keep an eye out for Richard Jacob’s book co-written by Henry Heng, Finding Genius: Understanding Cancer, coming out in the next couple of weeks. 

For a limited time, Finding Genius Podcast listeners can get up to $800 off MSRP on Echelon workout equipment. To receive this exclusive podcast discount, text GENIUS to 818181. Message and data rates may apply, see store for details. 

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
cancerunderstandingevolutionary lens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Your car is turning bottled water into a plastic cocktail, studies show

Your car is turning bottled water into a plastic cocktail, studies show

Cassie B.
Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Coco Somers
Can vitamin D speed up muscle recovery after intense exercise? New research offers clues

Can vitamin D speed up muscle recovery after intense exercise? New research offers clues

Willow Tohi
Beyond Its Spiky Skin: The Surprising Nutritional Benefits of Rambutan

Beyond Its Spiky Skin: The Surprising Nutritional Benefits of Rambutan

Coco Somers
Kitchen herb, brain shield: The science behind rosemary’s cognitive promise

Kitchen herb, brain shield: The science behind rosemary’s cognitive promise

Willow Tohi
Dietitians Point to Consistent Daily Eating Pattern for Lowering Inflammation

Dietitians Point to Consistent Daily Eating Pattern for Lowering Inflammation

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy