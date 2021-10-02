Man Responsible for 9/11, My Father, World’s Top Paint Expert?

My father worked at Monsanto at a time that Chemists coming in from Operation Paperclip. They were my father’s mentors at Monsanto and I believe I played chess with them age 7, 1971. 1972 to 1974 my father met with Chinese Intellingence, Saudi Arabians operatives with diplomatic immunity, Israeli Intelligence, International Teachers and Police Union Reps. He wanted to be able to decide outcomes of elections. My father was part of a Monsanto think tank on how to take away all guns from private ownership, property and free speech rights so that Corporations, Banks, and Communist China would share running of the World, and travel and use of recreation areas, use of highways, beaches, and nature would all be banned for average people. My father might have been the sole person responsible for Green Peace being an agent of Monsanto and/or World Bank to get away with acts of war like ramming ships to get indigenous peoples out of energy and mineral rich areas. Dennis E. Erickson might be solely responsible for 9/11 and all said and typed is to my best belief and knowledge - Steven G. Erickson