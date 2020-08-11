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[Jul 13, 2020] jeranism RAW #218 - Melissa Tallon Joins!
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12 views • August 11, 2020
Thanks for tuning in to another jeranism Monday Night Raw. Tonight we move on to Episode #218 and we welcome a special guest... Melissa Tallon. please find her website and her music below! Enjoy!
Melissa's Music
https://music.apple.com/us/album/blue-hours/1508741349
Melissa's Site
http://www.melissatallon.com
Rose777
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLGySLVRx6cdCw5WKtd3AYA
Jason Lindgren
https://www.youtube.com/user/secretsofsaturn
https://www.youtube.com/user/Crrow777
http://www.crrow777radio.com
Please subscribe to this channel for episodes of jeranism Monday Night RAW. Jeran from jeranism and David from DITRH open your minds to the world that is unlike the one you were taught in a simple and unique way. You can find past full episodes at https://tfrlive.com/jeranismraw/ We are LIVE on Monday nights from 6pm-8pm PST. Feel free to call in every Monday at 1-213-233-3998.
Like the work I am doing and looking for a way to support?
PATREON: http://patreon.com/jeranism
VENMO: @jeranism
CASH APP $jeranism
MAIL: jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
This show simulcasts at Truth Frequency Radio LIVE and for FREE. Just go to http://tfrlive.com on Monday nights from 6pm-8pm PT and click "Listen Live."
Subscribe if you like. Don't if you don't.
JERANISM: http://YouTube.com/jeranism
GLOBEBUSTERS: https://www.youtube.com/c/globebusters1
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
WEBSITE: http://jeranism.com
***** PLEASE NOTE *****
We believe in FREE SPEECH and we are exercising ours here. If you don't like what we say, we advise you not to watch. You can simply block this channel. However, being this is our channel, please be aware that if you comment on our videos, we may remove them if they are profanity laced or personal attacks. Free Speech does not mean you can come over to my house and stand on my lawn yelling hateful things. You are more than welcome to stand on your lawn (your channel) and say anything you wish about us. We would never stop you from speaking your mind on your channel. You won't see us making rude or hateful comments on your videos because we don't watch videos we dislike. You should do the same. Life is too short for hate.
Thanks for watching! Peace!
Melissa's Music
https://music.apple.com/us/album/blue-hours/1508741349
Melissa's Site
http://www.melissatallon.com
Rose777
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLGySLVRx6cdCw5WKtd3AYA
Jason Lindgren
https://www.youtube.com/user/secretsofsaturn
https://www.youtube.com/user/Crrow777
http://www.crrow777radio.com
Please subscribe to this channel for episodes of jeranism Monday Night RAW. Jeran from jeranism and David from DITRH open your minds to the world that is unlike the one you were taught in a simple and unique way. You can find past full episodes at https://tfrlive.com/jeranismraw/ We are LIVE on Monday nights from 6pm-8pm PST. Feel free to call in every Monday at 1-213-233-3998.
Like the work I am doing and looking for a way to support?
PATREON: http://patreon.com/jeranism
VENMO: @jeranism
CASH APP $jeranism
MAIL: jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
This show simulcasts at Truth Frequency Radio LIVE and for FREE. Just go to http://tfrlive.com on Monday nights from 6pm-8pm PT and click "Listen Live."
Subscribe if you like. Don't if you don't.
JERANISM: http://YouTube.com/jeranism
GLOBEBUSTERS: https://www.youtube.com/c/globebusters1
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
WEBSITE: http://jeranism.com
***** PLEASE NOTE *****
We believe in FREE SPEECH and we are exercising ours here. If you don't like what we say, we advise you not to watch. You can simply block this channel. However, being this is our channel, please be aware that if you comment on our videos, we may remove them if they are profanity laced or personal attacks. Free Speech does not mean you can come over to my house and stand on my lawn yelling hateful things. You are more than welcome to stand on your lawn (your channel) and say anything you wish about us. We would never stop you from speaking your mind on your channel. You won't see us making rude or hateful comments on your videos because we don't watch videos we dislike. You should do the same. Life is too short for hate.
Thanks for watching! Peace!
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