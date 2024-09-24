10. WIT - Did Jesus Violate The Health Laws? by Robert Veith & Marlou Smith

In 1 Cor 6:19 it is clear that our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit - whatsoever we do, do it to the glory of God (1 Cor 10:31). While on earth, Jesus’ entire life consisted of serving others and going about His Father’s business - is it possible that He neglected His own needs and violated one of the 8 health laws? Join us in this episode as we unpack this question further.





