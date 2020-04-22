Wim Hof's 61st Birthday & 61 Minutes Ice Bath Celebration

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Having the coolest birthday celebration, 61 minutes in the ice bath for my 61 years. Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes X ❄️
Want to discover & learn more about the Wim Hof Method?
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ABOUT WIM HOF
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“The Iceman” Wim Hof is a Dutch athlete and multiple Guiness World Record holder known for his ability to withstand extreme cold and his extraordinary achievements.
Wim believes that EVERYONE is capable of doing the same exceptional things his body allows him to do. That’s why he developed the Wim Hof Method - a combination of breathing exercises, cold therapy and commitment - to give YOU the tools to take control over your body.
He’s on a mission to share the potential health benefits of his method, working with scientists around the world to prove that his techniques work.
Discover more at wimhofmethod.com