BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wim Hof's 61st Birthday & 61 Minutes Ice Bath Celebration
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
11 views • April 22, 2020
Wim Hof

Having the coolest birthday celebration, 61 minutes in the ice bath for my 61 years. Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes X ❄️


Want to discover & learn more about the Wim Hof Method?

JOIN THE FREE MINI CLASS:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/free-min...

DOWNLOAD THE FREE MOBILE APP:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/wim-hof-...

VISIT THE WEBSITE:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/

CONNECT WITH WIM:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_...
Facebook: https://facebook.com/icemanwimhof/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/iceman_hof
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iceman_hof

FREE E-BOOK:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/ebook-jo...

WIM HOF METHOD ONLINE COURSES:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/elearning

FOR WORKSHOPS/SEMINARS/TRAVELS:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/activities


=====
ABOUT WIM HOF
=====

“The Iceman” Wim Hof is a Dutch athlete and multiple Guiness World Record holder known for his ability to withstand extreme cold and his extraordinary achievements.

Wim believes that EVERYONE is capable of doing the same exceptional things his body allows him to do. That’s why he developed the Wim Hof Method - a combination of breathing exercises, cold therapy and commitment - to give YOU the tools to take control over your body.

He’s on a mission to share the potential health benefits of his method, working with scientists around the world to prove that his techniques work.

Discover more at wimhofmethod.com
Keywords
celebrationwim hof61st birthday61 minutesice bath
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
BHA and BHT: Synthetic Preservatives Found in Food and Consumer Products

BHA and BHT: Synthetic Preservatives Found in Food and Consumer Products

Zoey Sky
Micronized creatine monohydrate powder: A convenient way to support optimal muscle strength

Micronized creatine monohydrate powder: A convenient way to support optimal muscle strength

HRS Editors
Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Morgan S. Verity
Alzheimer&#8217;s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Alzheimer’s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Willow Tohi
Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Coco Somers
Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy