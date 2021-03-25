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EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Responds to CNN's Baseless Claim of Inciting Capitol Riot
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80 views • March 25, 2021
Roger Stone joins The Alex Jones Show to respond to CNN's recent baseless claims that his 1st Amendment protected non-violent speech is responsible for inciting the D.C. Capitol riot.https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605bac10cbb50b5dc0732360
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