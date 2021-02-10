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Jewish Pro-Life Foundation Rally for Life!
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0 view • February 10, 2021
Our virtual Rally for Life, held on 1/29/21, featured four Rabbis and other Jewish speakers who came together to share our pro-life views. Judaism is the Original Pro-Life Religion!
Welcome 0:00:00
Miracle of Life - 9 months in 4 minutes Video 00:40:40
Cecily Routman 4:53:10
Rabbi David Novak. 7:53:03
Bonnie Chernin 13:29:04
Rabbi Menashe Bovit 19:20:12
Larissa Finik 29:05:08
Atara Crown Video 32:09:06
Rabbi Yakov Cohen 36:44:16
Alice Lemos. 44:35:02
Choose Life Video. 47:43:17
Alba M Santos 50:11:22
Rabbi Shlomo Nachman. 53: 53:08
Ending Video 1:02:10
News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
May there be abundant peace from Heaven, and good life upon us and upon all Israel. Amen.
To learn more visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
To contact our speakers, please email cecily@jewishprolifefoundation
FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/JewishProLifeFoundation/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/jewishprolife/
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8B3l4KxJX4T9l8F5l-wkQ?view_as=subscriber
MeWe https://mewe.com/i/cecilyroutman
Twitter https://twitter.com/JewishProLife
Gab https://gab.com/JewishProLife
CloutHub https://app.clouthub.com/private/87d594ef-ad3d-435e-a801-0708e088f971
Telegram https://t.me/JewishProLIfeFoundation
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cecilyroutman/
Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jewish-pro-life/id1523229918
The Jewish Pro-Life Foundation is an IRS approved 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization. We have no affiliation with any political organization, Jewish denomination, or the messianic movement.
Welcome 0:00:00
Miracle of Life - 9 months in 4 minutes Video 00:40:40
Cecily Routman 4:53:10
Rabbi David Novak. 7:53:03
Bonnie Chernin 13:29:04
Rabbi Menashe Bovit 19:20:12
Larissa Finik 29:05:08
Atara Crown Video 32:09:06
Rabbi Yakov Cohen 36:44:16
Alice Lemos. 44:35:02
Choose Life Video. 47:43:17
Alba M Santos 50:11:22
Rabbi Shlomo Nachman. 53: 53:08
Ending Video 1:02:10
News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
May there be abundant peace from Heaven, and good life upon us and upon all Israel. Amen.
To learn more visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
To contact our speakers, please email cecily@jewishprolifefoundation
FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/JewishProLifeFoundation/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/jewishprolife/
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8B3l4KxJX4T9l8F5l-wkQ?view_as=subscriber
MeWe https://mewe.com/i/cecilyroutman
Twitter https://twitter.com/JewishProLife
Gab https://gab.com/JewishProLife
CloutHub https://app.clouthub.com/private/87d594ef-ad3d-435e-a801-0708e088f971
Telegram https://t.me/JewishProLIfeFoundation
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cecilyroutman/
Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jewish-pro-life/id1523229918
The Jewish Pro-Life Foundation is an IRS approved 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization. We have no affiliation with any political organization, Jewish denomination, or the messianic movement.
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