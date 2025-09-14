God Will Judge-We Do Not!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We do not have a God-given right to take vengeance. We don’t. Vengeance is God’s job, not ours. You think I’m not angry? I am PISSED! But I will leave it in God’s hands.
Even those in government need to OBEY THE CONSTITUTION and stop egging people to take vengeance! Do your job! Uphold your oath!
#Constitution, #GodsHands, #UpholdYourOath