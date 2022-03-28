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The Russian military - Kadyrov_95
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231 views • March 28, 2022
The Russian military, house by house, is liberating Mariupol from Nazi gangs. The fighters are acting decisively, toughly, quickly. Each high-rise building is combed up to the roof. There is very little time left before the complete liberation of Mariupol from the Bandera underground. Kadyrov battalion from Dagestan, these are some tough guys, but always pray before each battle and always have high spirit with some music background in the videos lol...
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