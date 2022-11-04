An End To Racist College Admissions Is Near | Ep. 39

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The Supreme Court appears to be on the verge of ending racist and sexist college admissions practices, also known as “affirmative action,” that have kept accomplished students from attending universities simply because they’re white, Asian, straight, or male.
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