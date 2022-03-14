© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 10: “Plan For All the Things You Think Are Not Going To Happen”
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • March 14, 2022
FEBRUARY 24, 2022 In this episode of "Financial Rebellion," a variety of critical financial topics are covered, from the "People's Bank" to the importance of diversification, archiving to protecting ourselves from tracking systems. What does it mean to prepare for the worst-case scenarios? Viewers won't want to miss this!
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
FEBRUARY 24, 2022
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
FEBRUARY 24, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.