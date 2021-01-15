© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Democrats Ushering In Totalitarian Corporate Dictatorship, Plan Mass Arrests Of Trump Supporters
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
270 views • January 15, 2021
Major developments as the War Room is live today. Project Veritas drops the first undercover video of Twitter’s Jack Dorsey talking about censoring the President and many others to follow. The radical leftist John Sullivan than Infowars and others have identified as one of the antagonists of violence at the Capitol on the 6th has been arrested in Utah. Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit joins to discuss their latest breakdown of the latest evidence of Trump’s landslide victory as we continue to search for the Biden voters and support anywhere. Owen Shroyer discusses a major issue being forgotten in America, big pharmaceutical drug abuse. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.