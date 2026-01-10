Economic Warfare Is Escalating | Andy Schectman

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

See the Peptide Webinar Replay: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/replay-peptide-revolution-webinar * Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Andy Schectman returns to the Friday Night Economic Review to break down the accelerating signs of global economic warfare. We examine China’s latest moves to control the silver market, the strategic implications of its deepening ties with Saudi Arabia and other key players, and why these developments signal far more than routine trade realignments. This is not speculation — it’s a coordinated shift in power structures that few are willing to discuss publicly. If you want to understand what’s really happening beneath the headlines, this is a conversation you need to hear.

-

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further