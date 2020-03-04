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Response to Tommy Robinson transgenderism concerns
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12 views • March 04, 2020
I look at the confusion surrounding fears of transgenderism being taught in to primary school children and I agree with Tommy, not just for the children, but it is also doing trans people far more harm than good.
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