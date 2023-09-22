Create New Account
The 'World's Longest-Range Drone' was at today's Iranian Armed Forces Parade
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
LONGEST RANGE DRONE 🇮🇷The world's longest-range drone was demonstrated at today's Iranian Armed Forces parade.

The Arash drone is one of the kamikaze drones produced in Iran with a range of 2,000 km.

That equals to about 1242 miles. Cynthia

iranrussiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

