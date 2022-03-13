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Trump, the jewish mafia chump. Nothing but a personality cult.
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160 views • March 13, 2022
The raised by evil jew mafia boss Cohen, Buddies with NY mob boss Fat Tony Salerno, intimate with jew mob boss Sater. And completely controlled by Israel. TRUMP who made chumps out all Americans who still believe in the false left right paradigm.
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