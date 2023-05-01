Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Geoengineering! Debunking Fact-Checkers - Dedicated to MIKE MORALES -- Jim Lee
114 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

#CirrusCloudsMatter🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/

❤ DONATE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://cash.app/$climateviewer

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Chemtrails & Debunking Fact-Checkers!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6r3AFy_gyg&t=0s

Fact check: No, the media did not 'admit' governments are utilizing geoengineering technologies

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/f...

Fact check: No, airplane contrails are not being used to combat climate change

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/f...

Those long, thin clouds you see behind planes are contrails – not ‘chemtrails’

https://www.9news.com/article/news/na...

Mainstream Media Finally Admit: “Gov’t Is Manipulating Our Weather”

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/mainstream...

China’s Mind-Blowing Weather Modification, Geoengineering, & ELF Transmitter Projects!

https://climateviewer.com/2019/01/06/...

“Accidental Geoengineering” with Ship Tracks and Contrails

https://climateviewer.com/2018/04/01/...

Geoengineering and Weather Modification Exposed

https://climateviewer.com/geoengineer...

The CIA, Weather Warfare, and Climate Terrorism

https://climateviewer.com/2015/02/22/...

CIA CONCERNED ROGUE GEOENGINEERING IS UNDETECTABLE!

https://weathermodificationhistory.co...

Black Carbon from Aircraft Exhaust is Destroying Ozone, Melting Poles

https://climateviewer.com/2017/10/25/...

COMMERCIAL AVIATION CREATING ICE HAZE AND “ACCIDENTAL GEOENGINEERING”

https://weathermodificationhistory.co...

Mexico Bans Geoengineering, Make Sunsets

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkWPN5z9Wgg&t=0s

Geoengineering the Great Barrier Reef - Marine Cloud Brightening

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEIlI2p-R5E&t=0s

Geoengineering Map: This interactive world map on geoengineering, prepared by ETC Group and the Heinrich Boell Foundation, sheds light on the alarming expansion of geoengineering research and experimentation.

https://map.geoengineeringmonitor.org/

TEST TECHNOLOGY SYMPOSIUM 1997: WEATHER MODIFICATION

https://weathermodificationhistory.co...

#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Chemtrails

https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/


 • #CirrusCloudsMatter

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/tags/artificial-clouds/


Carbon Black Dust - The Chemtrail Secret for Weather Warfare, Geoengineering, and Ozone Destruction

https://climateviewer.com/2018/10/07/...


💻 SUPPORT US

Help for Mike & Shelley Morales AGWN

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-m...


 • Prayers for Mike ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD38H_nFGM4&t=0s

 • Rest In Peace Bro...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Nj24ER12Hw&t=0s

ExpressVPN

https://go.expressvpn.com/c/3823456/1...


Yah Struck - Human Trafficking Book Series

https://yahstruck.com/

Semper Fry Awesome Hot Sauce - use code "PLANEFARTS"

https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/c1...

Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)

http://artisticpublication.com/


🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS

February 13, 2023

"The Quickening: UFOs, Earthquakes, and Ohio" ft Jim Lee 2/13/23

https://rumble.com/v29e93s-the-quicke...


November 30, 2022

The Missing Link (Jesse Hal) Interview 357 with Jim Lee

https://rumble.com/v1y62aq-interview-...

https://www.facebook.com/tmissinglink...


October 16, 2022

Real News Australia - General Knowledge Podcast

https://realnewsaustralia.com/2022/10...

https://www.podbean.com/media/share/p...


September 21, 2022

Shaun Attwood Unleashed Podcast - Climate Engineering: Jim Lee with Andrew Gold


 • Climate Engineering

https://odysee.com/@ShaunAttwood:a/climate-engineering-jim-lee:7


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket