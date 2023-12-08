Cover photo: Sully the cat, RIP, for those who are 'cat whisperers!' (SPELLed in ALL CAPS when in death, as with corporate 'persons': when legal papers are "executed")
The UFO phenomena needs to be addressed now, not in 6 months. It is extremely poor to listen to/follow those who believe ALL who travel in UFOs as bad guys, demons, &/or extraterrestrials. As with all else, including the sovereign National vs. US Citizen-"Resident"-corporate person, there are 2 sides or categories/classifications at play.
We need to get-off this degenerating TimeLine of the negative Birthright---that of the Deep State/WEF/Cabal/"Elite"/bankster's debt-based IOU FED Notes. An asset-based Federated Dollar can allow us all to transition smoothly from one to the other type/class of banking. The alternatives---sticking with any various offers (digitized-CBDC & US Notes: http://annavonreitz.com/unitedstatesnotes.pdf *) from these same negative [WEF] entities---will only perpetuate the Slave [parasitic] System here on Earth & will end in more shortages=utility shut-downs/collapse/bank failures/Fall/failure of civilization... Elongating a quarantined planet=hu-mans placed on a LONG 'Time-out.' In other words, "A Net-Zero" fix to THEIR dreamed-up "Global Warming" hypotheses is not a solution to The Mess!
http://annavonreitz.com/javaalertincoming.pdf
http://www.annavonreitz.com/ :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tK68rmWMCl8
http://annavonreitz.com/twosidestoeverycoin.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/lawfare.pdf
If an A.I. Computer is downloaded with my videos + Anna Von Reitz's/articles, together they would be a programmed solution to 'Begin/restore a new positive Birthright world Cycle.' ..Also, it would reform the De Facto one!
A Martial Law A.I. war-game could be [has been] run to see how that scenario would play out.
The BEAST A.I. Computer was not able to lie. That is why Elon Musk told THEM to: "Go fu_k yourself" @ bottom of article: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=233332 The BEAST is THEIR authority because The Elite amount to so few in numbers! Therefore, The BEAST computer is The Elite's god.
Ayn Rand's book: 'Atlas Shrugged.' About a "Break-Away Civilization."
Meant to say: 'Devil's Tower' is in Wyoming. One place I said Enlil & meant Enki; also got reform & restore reversed once!
https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=Wild%20bear%20closes%20door%20to%20women%27s%20cabin&mid=3A22974AA27885449A983A22974AA27885449A98&ajaxhist=0
* Changing the color/design of a [IOU] "Note" is like repainting a cop-car from black to white. It still contains a cop[out]!
