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THE END OF AN ERA, Zuckerberg Questions Vaccine: Breaking On The Daily #73
KelKidman
KelKidman
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344 views • February 18, 2021
Stories of The Day:
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Timestamps:
0:00 Rush Limbaugh dies; scum of the earth celebrates
9:19 DeSantis offers to not give vaccine to those who don’t seem to want it, media complains
15:55 Zuckerberg in small sign of humanity from the lizard man expresses concern about vaccine side effects
22:57 WashPo fact check claims on Biden claiming he ‘verbally stumbled’
26:12 Outro



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#RushLimbaugh #Facebook #Zuckerborg





For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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newspoliticsrantconservativevaccinemediarush limbaughmark zuckerbergcommentarycommunistlibertarianmodernapfizercoronaviruscovid19covid 19breaking on the daily
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