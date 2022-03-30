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EMPIRE of LIES
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90 views • March 30, 2022
If you don't think our government lies, ask the native Americans.
"Why has everyone gone Ukraine crazy, politicians, the media?"
https://youtu.be/7WEmnbKxFpI
"Ultimate "straight out of Russia's playbook" Western media compilation"
https://youtu.be/A8fHZlHknwA
"Why has everyone gone Ukraine crazy, politicians, the media?"
https://youtu.be/7WEmnbKxFpI
"Ultimate "straight out of Russia's playbook" Western media compilation"
https://youtu.be/A8fHZlHknwA
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