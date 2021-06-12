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CAN EMPLOYERS REQUIRE YOU TO TAKE THE COVID INJECTION?
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90 views • June 12, 2021
More truth in media at:
https://WeAreTheNewsOH.org
The legal issues may feel overwhelming. Julia Haller, Attorney at Law breaks it down for the rest of us. For More resources and information, visit https://defendingtherepublic.org/covid/
https://WeAreTheNewsOH.org
The legal issues may feel overwhelming. Julia Haller, Attorney at Law breaks it down for the rest of us. For More resources and information, visit https://defendingtherepublic.org/covid/
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