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How We The People (in UK) Deals With MSM (BBC here) journalists!
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30 views • November 06, 2021
I think this man handled himself VERY well being suddenly interviewed by the BBC. He was on the campus of a school trying to warn the children of the risks of the jabs. BBC was trying to show him being a threat to the children and the school. As you know the bbc is working for the enemy, anything he says can/will be taken out of context, and potentially used against him. Not an easy thing to face...I think he held composure very well and reflected simple truth and a heart to help. God Bless him.
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