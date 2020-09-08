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COMMUNIST SUBVERSION OF AMERICA: PART 2
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237 views • September 08, 2020
➡️DEMORALIZATION CONTINUED⬅️:
.
▶️ The process of DEMORALIZATION is the longest process out of the 4 STAGES of IDEOLOGICAL SUBVERSION. This is because it takes awhile for a new generation of Americans (or other countries who were brainwashed into Leninist-Marxist ideology) to slowly embrace the hatred of themselves and the ideals and principles of their own nation, culture and people. .
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▶️ If we consider the SECOND RED TERROR to be The RUSSIAN REVOLUTION OF 1917, the FIRST RED TERROR then was the FRENCH REVOLUTION OF 1787. The secret society organization called THE ILLUMINATI was ultimately launched to begin the French Revolution because the 1776 AMERICAN REVOLUTION was launched to bring in the concepts of God-given Natural Rights, Liberty, and a Constitutional Republic that would protect the individual God-given freedoms as laid out in the Bill of Rights. The Jacobins, led by Jesuit and Freemason, Adam Weishaupt, who called themselves the "Left Hand Path of Lucifer", spent 10 YEARS on using legitimate grievances of the French People (artificially manipulated, of course, just as BLM and ANTIFA movements are) propagandize them into completely severing themselves from the foundations of the Nuclear Family, instituting Satanic cannibalism, and murdering more people than any previous monarchial system had done before.
.
.
▶️As Americans, and other Patriotic citizens of their own Western Nations can see now, the final goal of the DEMORALIZATION phase is the hatred and splitting of families, friends, and co-workers by this political and social subversion, IN PARALLEL with the DESTABILIZATION phase. This is couched in 'kind phrases' of "white privilege", "400 years of slavery" and "institutional racism."
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SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
▶️ Twitter: twitter.com/1776show
▶️ Instagram: instagram.com/libertyordeathshow
.
▶️ The process of DEMORALIZATION is the longest process out of the 4 STAGES of IDEOLOGICAL SUBVERSION. This is because it takes awhile for a new generation of Americans (or other countries who were brainwashed into Leninist-Marxist ideology) to slowly embrace the hatred of themselves and the ideals and principles of their own nation, culture and people. .
.
▶️ If we consider the SECOND RED TERROR to be The RUSSIAN REVOLUTION OF 1917, the FIRST RED TERROR then was the FRENCH REVOLUTION OF 1787. The secret society organization called THE ILLUMINATI was ultimately launched to begin the French Revolution because the 1776 AMERICAN REVOLUTION was launched to bring in the concepts of God-given Natural Rights, Liberty, and a Constitutional Republic that would protect the individual God-given freedoms as laid out in the Bill of Rights. The Jacobins, led by Jesuit and Freemason, Adam Weishaupt, who called themselves the "Left Hand Path of Lucifer", spent 10 YEARS on using legitimate grievances of the French People (artificially manipulated, of course, just as BLM and ANTIFA movements are) propagandize them into completely severing themselves from the foundations of the Nuclear Family, instituting Satanic cannibalism, and murdering more people than any previous monarchial system had done before.
.
.
▶️As Americans, and other Patriotic citizens of their own Western Nations can see now, the final goal of the DEMORALIZATION phase is the hatred and splitting of families, friends, and co-workers by this political and social subversion, IN PARALLEL with the DESTABILIZATION phase. This is couched in 'kind phrases' of "white privilege", "400 years of slavery" and "institutional racism."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
▶️ Twitter: twitter.com/1776show
▶️ Instagram: instagram.com/libertyordeathshow
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