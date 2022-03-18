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Israel and the Palestinians: What the media won't report
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30 views • March 18, 2022
Posted 29May2016 Rebel News:
Colonel Richard Kemp, former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, and an expert on Middle East conflicts, discusses what the Palestinian leadership really wants. Watch as Colonel Kemp outlines two fundamental truths about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel, Israel Palestinian conflict, Terror, MSM, Main Stream Media Propaganda,
Colonel Richard Kemp, former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, and an expert on Middle East conflicts, discusses what the Palestinian leadership really wants. Watch as Colonel Kemp outlines two fundamental truths about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel, Israel Palestinian conflict, Terror, MSM, Main Stream Media Propaganda,
Keywords
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