3 Assassination Attempts, Zero Accountability

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Who Is Really Fueling The Fire Against President Trump?
* No president in U.S. history has been the target of three assassination attempts in which shots were fired by either law enforcement or the shooter himself.
* Yet this is Donald Trump’s third time.
* Political violence doesn’t happen overnight.
* For almost a decade now, the left has reified the idea that DJT is “literally Hitler” and harming him is justified.
* That lowers the bar — and people like Cole Tomas Allen come out of the woodwork.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (27 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7936cm-victor-davis-hanson-they-said-punch-himnow-its-bullets-dangerous-escalation.html