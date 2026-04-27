3 Assassination Attempts, Zero Accountability

Who Is Really Fueling The Fire Against President Trump?

* No president in U.S. history has been the target of three assassination attempts in which shots were fired by either law enforcement or the shooter himself.

* Yet this is Donald Trump’s third time.

* Political violence doesn’t happen overnight.

* For almost a decade now, the left has reified the idea that DJT is “literally Hitler” and harming him is justified.

* That lowers the bar — and people like Cole Tomas Allen come out of the woodwork.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (27 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7936cm-victor-davis-hanson-they-said-punch-himnow-its-bullets-dangerous-escalation.html

https://youtu.be/RYhB74pHUlc