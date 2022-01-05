© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is It Time To Dissolve DC?
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • January 05, 2022
Our forefathers dissolved their ties with Great Britain and stated their reasons in the Declaration of Independence. God issued Israel a writ of divorce, and writs of divorce were available to married couples when there was sexual immorality. While those writs were not mandatory, in fact God pleaded with Israel to return to Him and Jesus spoke of the writs being for the hardness of men's hearts, still they were available means of dissolving the bond. Our federal government has not only been unfaithful to the people, but that unfaithfulness has led to corruption to such a scale that the tyranny is seeking to be in every aspect of our lives. Drawing from Jefferson's words in the Declaration of Independence, we'll take a look at our options and ask, if it really time to dissolve our political bands as sovereign states from Washington, DC?
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/is-it-time-to-dissolve-dc-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/is-it-time-to-dissolve-dc-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.