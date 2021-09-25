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Over 3,000 Scientists/Physicians Worldwide Sign Declaration Given At Global Covid Summit Read by Dr. Robert Malone on Sep. 12, 2021
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362 views • September 25, 2021
A “Physicians’ Declaration” produced by an international alliance of physicians and medical scientists strongly condemns the global strategy to treat COVID, accusing policy-makers of potential “crimes against humanity” for preventing physicians from providing life-saving treatments for their patients and suppressing open scientific discussion.
The document states that “one size fits all” treatment recommendations have resulted in needless illness and death.
Dr. Robert Malone, original architect of the mRNA vaccine platform, reads a declaration being signed by thousands of doctors and scientists worldwide in favor of restoring the physician-patient relationship; open exchange of objective scientific findings, without fear of reprisal; and the right of doctors to prescribe and patients to receive safe & effective treatments after receiving full information on risks and benefits.
"We the physicians of the world, united and loyal to the Hippocratic Oath, recognizing the profession of medicine as we know it is at a crossroad, are compelled to declare the following..."
The document states that “one size fits all” treatment recommendations have resulted in needless illness and death.
Dr. Robert Malone, original architect of the mRNA vaccine platform, reads a declaration being signed by thousands of doctors and scientists worldwide in favor of restoring the physician-patient relationship; open exchange of objective scientific findings, without fear of reprisal; and the right of doctors to prescribe and patients to receive safe & effective treatments after receiving full information on risks and benefits.
"We the physicians of the world, united and loyal to the Hippocratic Oath, recognizing the profession of medicine as we know it is at a crossroad, are compelled to declare the following..."
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