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You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy!? - The Great Reset
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282 views • February 16, 2021
You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy!? - The Great Reset
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwUizOU8pPWXdXNniXypQEQ
QUOTE ,, Socialism violates at least three of the Ten Commandments: It turns government into God, it legalizes thievery and it elevates covetousness. Discussions of income inequality, after all, aren't about prosperity but about petty spite. Why should you care how much money I make, so long as you are happy?
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwUizOU8pPWXdXNniXypQEQ
QUOTE ,, Socialism violates at least three of the Ten Commandments: It turns government into God, it legalizes thievery and it elevates covetousness. Discussions of income inequality, after all, aren't about prosperity but about petty spite. Why should you care how much money I make, so long as you are happy?
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