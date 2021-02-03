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Farechild Events & The Goldfinger Group
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0 view • February 03, 2021
Previous DOPE Magazine founders Dave Tran and James Zachondi announced in 2019 that they were launching a cannabis event production and marketing business platform for the cannabis industry called Farechild.
"What sets Farechild apart from other event production is that we care about the cannabis community. I have been advocating for the plant for 25 years and have been an active member of the movement, and while other platforms remove cannabis events, we seek to encourage it and furthermore want to provide the proper tools such as ticketing and marketing for event producers, so we can continue to grow the community hand in hand." ~David Tran
Guest:
David Tran, CEO & Co-Founder of Fairchild Events
https://www.farechildevents.com
https://www.goldfingersgroup.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 642 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
"What sets Farechild apart from other event production is that we care about the cannabis community. I have been advocating for the plant for 25 years and have been an active member of the movement, and while other platforms remove cannabis events, we seek to encourage it and furthermore want to provide the proper tools such as ticketing and marketing for event producers, so we can continue to grow the community hand in hand." ~David Tran
Guest:
David Tran, CEO & Co-Founder of Fairchild Events
https://www.farechildevents.com
https://www.goldfingersgroup.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 642 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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