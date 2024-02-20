Julian Assange's UK Court Hearing Feb 20 & tomorrow Feb 21 #FreeAssange

WikiLeaks · UK court hearing ongoing today, 20 Feb and tomorrow 21 February. #FreeAssange
Amnesty’s Simon Crowther outside court today explains why extraditing Julian Assange would set a dangerous precedent, threaten press freedom and undermine our right to know.
@amnesty
@wikileaks
https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1759930147073892420?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.