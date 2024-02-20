Create New Account
Julian Assange's UK Court Hearing Feb 20 & tomorrow Feb 21 #FreeAssange
WikiLeaks · UK court hearing ongoing today, 20 Feb and tomorrow 21 February. #FreeAssange

Amnesty’s Simon Crowther outside court today explains why extraditing Julian Assange would set a dangerous precedent, threaten press freedom and undermine our right to know.


