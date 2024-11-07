BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Does Bad Things Happen To Good People? | Great Is Thy Faithfulness
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
37 views • 5 months ago

In this episode, we talk about how God's faithfulness plays a role in our lives, even during tough times. We explore the song 'Great is Thy Faithfulness' by Thomas and read from Psalms 119. We discuss how sometimes God allows hardships not because of our sins, but to show His works and glory. Using examples from the Bible, like the man born blind healed by Jesus, we learn that there can be a deeper reason behind our struggles. Join us as we reflect on accepting God's will and trusting His plan, even when life gets hard.

00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:19 Great is Thy Faithfulness
01:31 Exploring Psalms 119
03:28 Understanding God's Faithfulness
04:57 Lessons from John Chapter 9
07:18 Peter's Message on Trials
08:09 Trusting in God's Plan
09:23 Conclusion and Next Steps

Keywords
deathdevotionlifepraiseself improvementspiritual growthfaithfulnessdivine planselfhelpchristian lifepsalm 119divine purposegreat is thy faithfulnesstrust in godreligious teachingschristian sufferinggod willbiblical lessonsgod faithfulnessspiritual reflectiongod mercythomas chisholmsuffering and afflictionpersonal struggles
