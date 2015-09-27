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[Sep 27, 2015] Simulated Mars Environment on Devon Island - Curiosity Images are NASA fakes. (138.5K views on YouTube!)
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919 views • June 08, 2020
This video luckily was completed prior to the NASA announcement on Monday when they will most likely say that they found life on Mars. They did not. They are nowhere near Mars. Both them and Curiosity are about 140 million miles away.
ALSO PLEASE NOTE - I DO NOT THINK THAT LITTLE REMOTE CONTROL CAR IS THE ROVER. IT IS WHAT TAKES THE IMAGES AND THAT IS WHY IT IS TINY. TO GIVE US THE ILLUSION OF VAST EMPTINESS. THE ACTUAL CURIOSITY IS AT JPL AND DOESN"T NEED TO BE USED MUCH. TAKE HIS PIC EVERY NOW AND AGAIN TO SLAP ON THE MARS IMAGES. ALSO, THE VAN SAYS MARS PROJECT SO WHAT EXACTLY WOULD THEY BE TESTING WITH A TINY REMOTE CONTROL CAR IN AN AREA THAT LOOKS LIKE MARS?
This video shows something quite interesting... there is a NASA Mars Team, playing with a little rover out in the islands of Greenland.
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My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
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☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
ALSO PLEASE NOTE - I DO NOT THINK THAT LITTLE REMOTE CONTROL CAR IS THE ROVER. IT IS WHAT TAKES THE IMAGES AND THAT IS WHY IT IS TINY. TO GIVE US THE ILLUSION OF VAST EMPTINESS. THE ACTUAL CURIOSITY IS AT JPL AND DOESN"T NEED TO BE USED MUCH. TAKE HIS PIC EVERY NOW AND AGAIN TO SLAP ON THE MARS IMAGES. ALSO, THE VAN SAYS MARS PROJECT SO WHAT EXACTLY WOULD THEY BE TESTING WITH A TINY REMOTE CONTROL CAR IN AN AREA THAT LOOKS LIKE MARS?
This video shows something quite interesting... there is a NASA Mars Team, playing with a little rover out in the islands of Greenland.
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Venmo: @jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
▶TUMBLR: http://jeranism.tumblr.com/
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
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