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Arizona AG Slams Biden Over Border Crisis with BRUTAL Reality Check
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170 views • July 10, 2021
Martin Walsh from Trending Politics reports, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is going after Joe Biden with everything he has. During an interview on Fox News, Brnovich spoke with host Sean Hannity about the immigration crisis at America’s southern border and why he thinks the Biden administration has been “stupid.”
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