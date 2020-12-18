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ASYMPTOMATIC SPREAD OF COVID-19: BUSTED!
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180 views • December 18, 2020
Most people who receive a positive test result are asymptomatic according to the data. Why? And can those asymptomatic carriers infect you with COVID-19?
Find out in this video, where we look at the scientific evidence to answer these questions.
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Stay healthy and aware!
Find out in this video, where we look at the scientific evidence to answer these questions.
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy and aware!
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