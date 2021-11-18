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Prophecy- "GOD SAID"- Kids With 'Powers', Stolen Money, U.S. Shadow Economy, Earthquakes & More
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546 views • November 18, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Kids with special powers exist in America, secret programs set on developing and 'extracting' supernatural powers happening in heavily guarded underground bunkers. Child abuse, sexual abuse, ritual abuse- the Lord reveals all the ways that children are damaged in America and why youth culture is DEFILED. Warnings of water disasters, earthquakes, sinkholes and general population decline. War atrocities will be remembered by the Lord. We must learn how to overcome fears in preparation for the times that are to come.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/27/god-said-may-27-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/02/a-whole-judgement-a-warning-september-1-2021/
Prophecies referred to in this video, to read click links to The Master's Voice:
"Redacted Information" (human experiments, DNA manipulation etc) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/12/redacted-information-revealed-june-8-2020/
"Altars" (ritual abuse, human sacrifice) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/28/altars-may-27-2021/
"Over The Tops Of The Buildings" (the nation will go under the water) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/03/over-the-tops-of-the-buildings-march-2-2021/
"What You Never Heard Before, Pt 1" (human trafficking in high circles) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-1-july-6-2019/
"The Summer Is Passed" - (HYBRIDS revealed in the end times, gene manipulations)- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/31/the-summer-is-past-october-30-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
Prophecies referred to in this video, to read click links to The Master's Voice:
"Redacted Information" (human experiments, DNA manipulation etc) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/12/redacted-information-revealed-june-8-2020/
"Altars" (ritual abuse, human sacrifice) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/28/altars-may-27-2021/
"Over The Tops Of The Buildings" (the nation will go under the water) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/03/over-the-tops-of-the-buildings-march-2-2021/
"What You Never Heard Before, Pt 1" (human trafficking in high circles) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-1-july-6-2019/
"The Summer Is Passed" - (HYBRIDS revealed in the end times, gene manipulations)- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/31/the-summer-is-past-october-30-2020/
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Kids with special powers exist in America, secret programs set on developing and 'extracting' supernatural powers happening in heavily guarded underground bunkers. Child abuse, sexual abuse, ritual abuse- the Lord reveals all the ways that children are damaged in America and why youth culture is DEFILED. Warnings of water disasters, earthquakes, sinkholes and general population decline. War atrocities will be remembered by the Lord. We must learn how to overcome fears in preparation for the times that are to come.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/27/god-said-may-27-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/02/a-whole-judgement-a-warning-september-1-2021/
Prophecies referred to in this video, to read click links to The Master's Voice:
"Redacted Information" (human experiments, DNA manipulation etc) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/12/redacted-information-revealed-june-8-2020/
"Altars" (ritual abuse, human sacrifice) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/28/altars-may-27-2021/
"Over The Tops Of The Buildings" (the nation will go under the water) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/03/over-the-tops-of-the-buildings-march-2-2021/
"What You Never Heard Before, Pt 1" (human trafficking in high circles) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-1-july-6-2019/
"The Summer Is Passed" - (HYBRIDS revealed in the end times, gene manipulations)- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/31/the-summer-is-past-october-30-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
Prophecies referred to in this video, to read click links to The Master's Voice:
"Redacted Information" (human experiments, DNA manipulation etc) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/12/redacted-information-revealed-june-8-2020/
"Altars" (ritual abuse, human sacrifice) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/28/altars-may-27-2021/
"Over The Tops Of The Buildings" (the nation will go under the water) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/03/over-the-tops-of-the-buildings-march-2-2021/
"What You Never Heard Before, Pt 1" (human trafficking in high circles) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-1-july-6-2019/
"The Summer Is Passed" - (HYBRIDS revealed in the end times, gene manipulations)- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/31/the-summer-is-past-october-30-2020/
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