BlackRock: What It Is & Why It Must Be Broken Up

BlackRock, along with corporations like Vanguard and StateStreet are controlling forced in American business, media, and Big Pharma. In their control, they are clearly in violation of antitrust laws that need to be enforced if the American people want to break out of the bondage by which they have been snookered. In this episode, we'll take a look at what they are, what they are doing and how they are controlling things in the US, along with their ties to the World Economic Forum. We'll also look at what God's Word has to say with regard to this and exhort the people to take action against this leviathan.





