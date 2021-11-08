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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 30:1-5, 20211107
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41 views • November 08, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, November 7, 2021: Psalm 30:1-5
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ by His substitutionary death on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
O EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD, please allow Your Holy Spirit to sanctify and consecrate me so I can offer my daily sacrifice of praise for your continuous Grace and Mercy to me. I join King David and other Saints to worship You:
1 I will extol You, O LORD, my Omnipotent and Omniscient Deliverer, for You have lifted me up, and have not let my foes rejoice over me.
2 O LORD my JEHOVAH RAPHA, my HEALER, I cried out to You, and You healed me.
3 O LORD, my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, my SANCTIFIER, You brought my soul up from the grave; You have kept me alive, that I should not go down to the pit.
4 Sing praise to the LORD, you Saints of His, and give thanks at the remembrance of His Holy Name.
5 For Your anger is but for a moment, Your favor is for life; weeping may endure for a night, but the Mercy, Peace, and Joy of the LORD, my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS comes in the morning.
Merciful Father, thank You for answering my prayers in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 30:1-5 personalized NKJV)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
* * * *.
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, November 7, 2021: Psalm 30:1-5
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ by His substitutionary death on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
O EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD, please allow Your Holy Spirit to sanctify and consecrate me so I can offer my daily sacrifice of praise for your continuous Grace and Mercy to me. I join King David and other Saints to worship You:
1 I will extol You, O LORD, my Omnipotent and Omniscient Deliverer, for You have lifted me up, and have not let my foes rejoice over me.
2 O LORD my JEHOVAH RAPHA, my HEALER, I cried out to You, and You healed me.
3 O LORD, my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, my SANCTIFIER, You brought my soul up from the grave; You have kept me alive, that I should not go down to the pit.
4 Sing praise to the LORD, you Saints of His, and give thanks at the remembrance of His Holy Name.
5 For Your anger is but for a moment, Your favor is for life; weeping may endure for a night, but the Mercy, Peace, and Joy of the LORD, my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS comes in the morning.
Merciful Father, thank You for answering my prayers in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 30:1-5 personalized NKJV)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
* * * *.
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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