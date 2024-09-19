WOMAN DESTROYED HEAD-TO-TOE BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://givebutter.com/savealexis
Alexis Lorenze is a 23 years old young woman with a history of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) since January 2024. The doctors at her hospital refused to give her further care for her PNH without taking Tetanus, Pneumococcal and Meningitis vaccines. Within 10 minutes of the vaccines Alexis went temporarily blind in both eyes, had a locked jaw, began vomiting and then things went horribly downhill from there. This is a serious vaccine injury and Alexis is now fighting for her life in the hospital. VSRF has sent Angela Wulbrecht, RN to try and save her life with our trusted team of doctors by our side. Alexis has no health insurance in California. She is being transported today to a private hospital in Los Angeles for specialized treatment.