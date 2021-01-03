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MRNA VACCINE, PROFESSOR DOLORES CAHILL and Alexandra Henrion-Caude eloquently explain INFORMED CONSENT
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472 views • January 03, 2021
It is immoral that ALL Mainstream Media channels continue with their pro-vaccine narratives. We cannot expect older people OR millions of others to even possess a PC OR MOBILE PHONE and then know where to look for trusted information about their health that will enable them with the ability to establish an INFORMED CONSENT to allow their bodies to become an experiment with a untried and tested substances.
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