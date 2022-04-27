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Make America Great Again? Take Back Education Now! Here’s How…
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10 views • April 27, 2022
MAGA? Take Back Education Now! Here’s How…
We The People have the power to Make America Great Again, long term. It’s very simple, but it is – without a doubt – maybe the toughest thing for parents to execute. In the edition of The Ledger Report, Graham Ledger outlines how to solve the problem of the Marxist take-over of both higher and lower education in the U.S. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
We The People have the power to Make America Great Again, long term. It’s very simple, but it is – without a doubt – maybe the toughest thing for parents to execute. In the edition of The Ledger Report, Graham Ledger outlines how to solve the problem of the Marxist take-over of both higher and lower education in the U.S. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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