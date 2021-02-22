SHOCKING Videos of Forced COVID Vaccinations in German Nursing Homes Are PAINFUL to Watch – Attorney: ‘We’re Dealing With Homicide, Maybe Even Murder’

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Since that interview was published, other whistleblowers in Germany who work in nursing homes have also stepped forward, some with video footage showing residents being held down and vaccinated against their wish..........
.......Continued https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/shocking-video-of-forced-covid-vaccinations-in-german-nursing-homes-homicide-murder.html
Mirrored https://rumble.com/vdzva9-videos-of-forced-covid-vaccines-in-nursing-homes-were-dealing-with-homicide.html
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