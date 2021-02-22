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SHOCKING Videos of Forced COVID Vaccinations in German Nursing Homes Are PAINFUL to Watch – Attorney: ‘We’re Dealing With Homicide, Maybe Even Murder’
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411 views • February 22, 2021
Earlier this week we published the English translation of a video in German that Attorney Reiner Fuellmich published with a whistleblower who works in a nursing home where several residents were injected with the experimental COVID mRNA shots against their will, and where many of them died a short time later.

Since that interview was published, other whistleblowers in Germany who work in nursing homes have also stepped forward, some with video footage showing residents being held down and vaccinated against their wish..........

.......Continued https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/shocking-video-of-forced-covid-vaccinations-in-german-nursing-homes-homicide-murder.html

Mirrored https://rumble.com/vdzva9-videos-of-forced-covid-vaccines-in-nursing-homes-were-dealing-with-homicide.html
HealthImpactNews
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germanyforced vaccinationscare homesattorney reiner fuellmich
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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