❗️One of the US attacks on the Parchin area in Iran today

❗️🇮🇷 — One of the US attacks on the Parchin area in Iran today.

❗️🇮🇷 — UPDATES FROM IRAN :-

The attacks by the United States and Israel today were among the strongest ever carried out, even consisting of several consecutive explosions, in which numerous public properties, universities, airports, stations, railways and bridges were targeted.

@IntelSlava

Adding:

❗️— NOW :- There is now an explosion in western Tehran

7:27 PM, their local.

@IntelSlava

❗️🇮🇷 — Black smoke seen in southern Tehran after a fighter jet sound at 19:10.

Adding:

A map of bombed bridges in Iran, demonstrated by the IDF. According to Iranian sources, today's strikes were carried out on the following bridges (at a minimum):

▪️The railway bridge in Isfahan;

▪️The railway bridge in Zanjan;

▪️The railway bridge in Kashan;

▪️The railway bridge in Mianeh;

▪️The bridge in Qom;

▪️The bridge in Tabriz.

Israel states that the strikes were carried out to hinder the transfer of weapons and military equipment by Iran. It should be noted that the active destruction of Iranian transport infrastructure indicates that the conflict is entering a new phase.

Adding, video too short, description:

❗️- An explosion near Mehrabad International Airport, Tehran, Iran