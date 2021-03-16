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4 Vaccines comparison - 4 種疫苗的比較 [ In memory of Tiffany Dover WHO DIED ] R.I.P.
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123 views • March 16, 2021
4 Vaccines comparison LATER MORE details AND more INFO ?
4 Vaccines comparison - 4 種疫苗的比較 [ In memory of Tiffany Dover WHO DIED ] R.I.P.
Tags : tiffany doover,r i p.,vaccines comparison ,
Tags : research,vaccines,death, A LINK in MY ( Google-Website) http://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956 ) , https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/other-sources , , Extra Link : https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/brighteon-com-channels-ccp , Extra INFO ! , AstraZeneca Vaccine - 5 dead and 722 side effects in South Korea
https://www.brighteon.com/499654da-9bb0-4211-a087-aec87d3be9e8 ,
SOURCE : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner , EXTRA (url YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3odScka55A , (Titel : Why you can't compare Covid-19 vaccines ) PLEASE READ First the read-first LINK [ ( -
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
- go to , http://clicpconverter.cc/ [ Write in Google - "http://clipconverter/" ] , - , , EXTRA (recent info IMPORTANT !) https://www.brighteon.com/29e1f9b2-58b1-4f73-97d9-625bc5348140 , ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΒΡΙΣΚΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΑΙΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΕΝΩΝ , (english spoken) SEE WHAT THEY FIND IN THE BLOOD OF THE VACCINATED ,
4 Vaccines comparison - 4 種疫苗的比較 [ In memory of Tiffany Dover WHO DIED ] R.I.P.
Tags : tiffany doover,r i p.,vaccines comparison ,
Tags : research,vaccines,death, A LINK in MY ( Google-Website) http://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956 ) , https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/other-sources , , Extra Link : https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/brighteon-com-channels-ccp , Extra INFO ! , AstraZeneca Vaccine - 5 dead and 722 side effects in South Korea
https://www.brighteon.com/499654da-9bb0-4211-a087-aec87d3be9e8 ,
SOURCE : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner , EXTRA (url YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3odScka55A , (Titel : Why you can't compare Covid-19 vaccines ) PLEASE READ First the read-first LINK [ ( -
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
- go to , http://clicpconverter.cc/ [ Write in Google - "http://clipconverter/" ] , - , , EXTRA (recent info IMPORTANT !) https://www.brighteon.com/29e1f9b2-58b1-4f73-97d9-625bc5348140 , ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΒΡΙΣΚΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΑΙΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΕΝΩΝ , (english spoken) SEE WHAT THEY FIND IN THE BLOOD OF THE VACCINATED ,
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