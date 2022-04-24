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Pre-Wrath Rapture Tribulation Part 2
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The Pre-Wrath Rapture- Part 2
The vast majority of the church believe the teachings of the Pre-Tribulation Rapture. As a proof text, those that hold this position cite Paul in 1st Thessalonians 5:9 “For God has not destined us for wrath,” While this statement is true, the pre-tribulation rapture takes these words far beyond their context. As Pastors Dan McDonald, Daniel Strickler, and Jeff Basham examine the parallels between Mathew 24 and Revelation 6, these foretold events of the beginning of the tribulation will be pointed out in our present day as well as the presence of the church mentioned by the Apostle John and Jesus Christ.
The vast majority of the church believe the teachings of the Pre-Tribulation Rapture. As a proof text, those that hold this position cite Paul in 1st Thessalonians 5:9 “For God has not destined us for wrath,” While this statement is true, the pre-tribulation rapture takes these words far beyond their context. As Pastors Dan McDonald, Daniel Strickler, and Jeff Basham examine the parallels between Mathew 24 and Revelation 6, these foretold events of the beginning of the tribulation will be pointed out in our present day as well as the presence of the church mentioned by the Apostle John and Jesus Christ.
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