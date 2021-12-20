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DEPOIMENTO DE UMA VÍTIMA DE ESTUPRO QUE DESISTIU DO ABORTO
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51 views • December 20, 2021
A entrevista foi gravada em 21/05/2018. A vítima, que engravidou em razão do estupro e deu à luz uma linda menina, fala com conhecimento de causa do mito de que o aborto aliviaria o trauma causado pelo estupro.
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