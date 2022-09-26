The Journey Home Energy, Vibration & Healing

Welcome to The Journey Home. In this series we take a closer look at the spiritual journey, the purpose of life and the wonder life reveals all around us.





In this episode we look at energy, vibration and healing. Specifically, can reciting a mantra really enact a healing response?





Well the answer is YES!





We cover the latest research during an unprecedented time where viruses and treatment injury have people looking for effective solutions.





Make sure to watch, or skip, to the end to learn how to recite the healing mantra yourself.





Season 2 Episode 2





Epoch Times Article: Infectious Disease Doctor Shares COVID and Jab Self-Healing Tool Everyone Should Know

https://tinyurl.com/bdzjj95t





ICSP 2021 Margaret Trey & Yuhong Dong

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGwsySoLwWs





Falun Dafa Offical Website

https://en.falundafa.org





FalunInfo Website

https://faluninfo.net





Minghui website

https://en.minghui.org