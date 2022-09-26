Create New Account
The Journey Home Energy, Vibration & Healing
The Journey Home
Welcome to The Journey Home. In this series we take a closer look at the spiritual journey, the purpose of life and the wonder life reveals all around us.


Abhishekh & Nicholas are your hosts and we are grateful to bring you this content. Our hope is to bring you joy, insight and inspiration in a series that focuses on the spiritual practice Falun Gong also known as Falun Dafa.


Thank you for joining us! Please share our content if you enjoyed it, we will continue to make improvements and appreciate any feedback. Nicholas & Abhi.


In this episode we look at energy, vibration and healing. Specifically, can reciting a mantra really enact a healing response?


Well the answer is YES!


We cover the latest research during an unprecedented time where viruses and treatment injury have people looking for effective solutions.


Make sure to watch, or skip, to the end to learn how to recite the healing mantra yourself.


Season 2 Episode 2


Epoch Times Article: Infectious Disease Doctor Shares COVID and Jab Self-Healing Tool Everyone Should Know

https://tinyurl.com/bdzjj95t


ICSP 2021 Margaret Trey & Yuhong Dong

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGwsySoLwWs


Falun Dafa Offical Website

https://en.falundafa.org


FalunInfo Website

https://faluninfo.net


Minghui website

https://en.minghui.org

