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2/01/18 PART 2 #FREEDOM: Q 2/1= D-Day, Patriots Vs. Eagles= #2ndAMREV
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3 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/01/18 PART 2 #2ndAmRev commences today with Q's D-Day signals. Will Trey Gowdy become our next Deputy AG? Schiff has hit the fan as the helicopter crash, killing 3, in Newport, CA, will unravel more pedo crimes. Future Proves Past! RDS and William Binney are preparing to launch the Trump Channel, coming soon! #STORM is in full deployment!
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! I will post a blog regarding the issues covered in this video by 1/2. There is so much happening that it is hard to keep up! I have been having internet challenges with this channel and YT .
Thanks for your well wishes, excellent comments, news tips and support of this channel. If you would like to support the channel with donations:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
We are in FULL STORM Freedom Lovers!! Keep up the prayers, the effort, the focus, the FREEDOM and the Activism!! We are Unrigging in 2018!
2/01/18 PART 2 #2ndAmRev commences today with Q's D-Day signals. Will Trey Gowdy become our next Deputy AG? Schiff has hit the fan as the helicopter crash, killing 3, in Newport, CA, will unravel more pedo crimes. Future Proves Past! RDS and William Binney are preparing to launch the Trump Channel, coming soon! #STORM is in full deployment!
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! I will post a blog regarding the issues covered in this video by 1/2. There is so much happening that it is hard to keep up! I have been having internet challenges with this channel and YT .
Thanks for your well wishes, excellent comments, news tips and support of this channel. If you would like to support the channel with donations:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
We are in FULL STORM Freedom Lovers!! Keep up the prayers, the effort, the focus, the FREEDOM and the Activism!! We are Unrigging in 2018!
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