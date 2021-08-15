CCP Propaganda Mocks 12% of U.S. Households Experiencing Hunger in Past Week

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08/09/2021 The CCP propaganda machines laugh at the US for having 12% of households experience hunger in the past week while 600 million of its own people earning a monthly income less than $150.