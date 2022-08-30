The shame of America: Biden's abomination in Afghanistan lives on

Jason Jones, pro-life filmmaker and emcee at LifeSite's 25th Anniversary Gala, joins John-Henry on the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and invites you to assist him in helping Afghanis suffering under persecution, hunger, and poverty: LifeFunder.com/ExtraMile

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