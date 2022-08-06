Sid Canoe was on John B. Wells Caravan Show Tonight with a Message to the Leader of the Free World

"Wow! You are amazingly entertaining, you really are..." John B. Wells



"The people of Earth do not want war! They do not support the war mongering leadership who are in control of these things and they will not allow them to continue this genocide, this Holomodor!"



Sid Canoe to the leaders of Earth on behalf of the children of Earth...

Caravan To Midnight Show #1849







Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity

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